Capcom Releasing Major New Game in Early 2024

Back in July, Capcom announced the purchase of Sword Canes Studio, a small development team that has worked on a number of major games, including Final Fantasy XVI, Hi-Fi Rush, and Street Fighter 6. At the time, it was revealed that Sword Canes Studio was working on an unannounced game that Capcom expected would sell millions of copies by March 2024, when the company's fiscal year comes to an end. We haven't heard anything about this mystery game since then, but it appears to have surfaced again in Capcom's latest financial results presentation. In a Q&A portion, Capcom briefly talked about its plans for early 2024.

"In the second half of this FY, we plan to release Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in January in addition to a currently unannounced major title. Moreover, we plan to boost the sales figures of new titles of the first half of this FY, like Street Fighter 6, to achieve the target," the Q&A reads.

Capcom's financial results were published in Japanese, and the above was translated by hzy980512, a user on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit. The translation was later confirmed by IGN.

Capcom's Biggest Sellers

At this time, no other information has been revealed about this new mystery game, but there are a few Capcom franchises that could be expected to sell millions shortly after their release. Given the success of both franchises, Resident Evil or Monster Hunter would seem to be the most likely candidates. Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise are the two best-selling Capcom games of all-time, having sold 19.10 million units and 13.60 million copies respectively. Meanwhile, the remake of Resident Evil 2 is number three on Capcom's Platinum Titles list, having sold 13.10 million copies.

This year's remake of Resident Evil 4 was a quick seller for Capcom. The game sold more than 3 million copies in its first two days on the market, and has sold more than 5 million copies since March. If Capcom truly is releasing a new Monster Hunter or Resident Evil before the end of the company's current fiscal year, it's easy to see why the company would expect it to sell in the millions.

The Game Awards 2023

With Capcom planning a major game release in the next few months, it's possible an announcement could take place at The Game Awards next month. The Game Awards will take place on December 7th, and could be the perfect opportunity for Capcom to announce a new game. It's entirely possible the publisher could also hold the announcement for a digital event of its own, or a reveal during a PlayStation Showcase. Hopefully the publisher won't keep fans waiting too much longer on an announcement!

