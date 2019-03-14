‘Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen’ Pre-Orders Now Live on Nintendo eShop

There’s just a little over a month until fans are able to take Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on the go with the Nintendo Switch, and to prepare for the launch, pre-orders are now live on the Nintendo eShop.

Capcom decided to celebrate the launch of pre-orders with a new trailer for the upcoming port to its new home on the Nintendo Switch. There’s no denying that fans are excited for the title to arrive on the massively popular portable console. After all, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen brings with it one incredible open-world RPG experience.

If the upcoming port is something that interests you, it might be worth noting that Capcom will consider porting the recently released Devil May Cry 5 to the Nintendo Switch if Dragon’s Dogma performs well. That just might be worth considering if you’d like to see Nero, Dante, and V hanging out on the Switch.

For more about Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen:

Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.

Dynamic combat experience – Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses.

– Cut off the four heads of a Hydra, climb atop griffins and fight airborne, or defeat dragons and other creatures by finding out their weaknesses. Tons of content – Includes all previously released DLCs, pre-order bonuses, retailer-exclusives, and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters.

– Includes all previously released DLCs, pre-order bonuses, retailer-exclusives, and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters. Customization options galore – Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style.

– Nine different vocations for players to choose from with a variety of skill options for each, armor that can be upgraded and enhanced, plus Pawn companions that can be trained to fit your desired combat style. Stunning visuals – Beautiful high res graphics with increased fidelity

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch on April 23rd.

What do you think about this? Will you be pre-ordering the popular RPG for your Nintendo Switch? Are you hoping Capcom brings Devil May Cry 5 over to the portable console? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

