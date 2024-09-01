Black Myth: Wukong Players “Blown Away” by Tiny Detail

Black Myth: Wukong players are blown away by a tiny, but impressive detail in the game. When Black Myth: Wukong was released earlier this month via PS5 and PC, it wasn’t on the radar of many, but it quickly caught everyone’s attention when it sold 10 million units in just a few days. While the Chinese market has been a major driving force for the game, it has the attention of western markets as well. It is one of the biggest success stories of this generation, and has put Chinese developer Game Science on the map.

One of the things Black Myth: Wukong does very well is the presentation, which is impressive considering the size and rumored budget for the game. Propping up the game is some impressive systems, including a very impressive physics systems. An example of the latter is the physics behind the leaves, which come alive when the wind blows or player’s movements force them to blow all over.

One of the top posts on the game’s Reddit page right now is a post dedicated to exactly this. The headline of the post in question notes that the leaves in the game are blowing their mind. And apparently they are blowing the minds of many on the game’s Reddit page because the post is one of the most popular on the page this week.

“This is nowhere near stupid. It’s absolutely incredible game physics and attention to detail unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” reads the top comment on the post. “Not not stupid at all. The attention to detail is why I love this game so much.”

Black Myth: Wukong is only the junior effort from Game Science, and the first console game from the studio, which isn’t very big and wasn’t working with the biggest budget on the game. The fact the PS5 and PC game looks as good as it does, and is brimming with details like this, is very impressive. There are elements of the game that could certainly be better, but these issues and shortcomings will likely be solved with more budget, which it no doubt will get with its next project.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What part of Black Myth: Wukong impresses you the most?