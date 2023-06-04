Drake's Credit Card Declined During Kick Stream

Drake's credit card was declined during a recent live stream on Kick. Live streaming platforms have grown in popularity tremendously over the last 10 – 15 years. It used to be something that was fairly niche for individual users, largely with one person in their bedroom streaming a game on a crappy webcam with low resolution on their game or doing something else. It was fun and allowed people to build tight-knit communities, but eventually the whole idea of it exploded once Twitch came around and allowed people to build careers from it. It has become a major way to engage with audiences, even for celebrities. As more and more people see the money-making opportunities for streaming, people have tried to create rival websites, such as Kick.

Kick has been around since earlier this year and has leveraged a lot of big streamers such as Adin Ross to try and secure an audience that can help compete against Twitch. It seems to be working out fairly well for a number of people and Kick has even managed to secure another massive name: rapper Drake. Drake has been streaming on Kick, largely promoting Stake, an online gambling company. Drake was recently streaming on Kick and interacting with the community, going around and checking out other peoples' streams. He was trying to spread the wealth as much as possible by donating subscriptions to various Kick streamers and when he went to go donate $500 worth of subs to a Kick streamer, his credit card got declined on stream. He was taken a bit aback by it and noted that it was "embarrassing".

Drake’s card just got declined on stream 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jqp3lIqbfs — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 4, 2023

It's likely that Drake didn't run out of money on stream since... well, he's Drake. His bank likely blocked the transaction to make sure no one was taking advantage of his money or it wasn't even his card in the first place and this was all being funded by Kick/Stake. Either way, it was pretty funny to see a mega-wealthy celebrity experience the frustration of having their card declined.

Have you been watching Drake's Kick streams? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.