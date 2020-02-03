Fans Are Convinced Drakengard 4 Is About to Be Announced

PlatinumGames, developer of titles like Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, has something up its sleeves. A new teaser website from the developer popped up this morning, and while there’s basically no real content to analyze or inspect so far, there is a number: 4. But what could that mysterious number mean? Well, if you’re a certain segment of the populace, there’s only one possible answer! A load of folks are convinced PlatinumGames is about to announced Drakengard 4.

The “why” in “why fans think it’s Drakengard 4” is fairly simple, actually. Other than Bayonetta, none of the developers current franchises have hit the right number of sequels to warrant an unannounced fourth title. Drakengard 3, on the other hand, released for the PlayStation 3 back in 2013. It also helps that Nier: Automata and the Drakengard franchise share some lore connections, and the former has been shockingly popular, meaning that there is perhaps more interest in returning to connected worlds.

A more rational take might be that PlatinumGames is gearing up to announce four different titles in various stages of development, which could include the likes of the rumored port of Wonderful 101 to the Nintendo Switch among other announcements. Who knows! It could even be non-game announcements; there’s literally no telling at this point. (Or maybe the dormant mobile game Lost Order is actually happening?)

For now, what we know is that there is a website, and more will come of it soon. You can check out the teaser below:

Other video games known to be in development at PlatinumGames include Bayonetta 3 and Babylon’s Fall. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlatinumGames right here.

