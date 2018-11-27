Save Up to 64% On ‘Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana’

Amazon’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday NOVABOOK18 discount has been a boon for Dungeons & Dragons fans. The deal allows you to take an additional $5 off any physical book that Amazon sells when you use the code at checkout on a total book purchase of $20 or more (can only be used once per Amazon account). Yesterday, we posted a huge list of Dungeons & Dragons books that take advantage of the code, and many of them are still available with total discounts that are at or very near all-time lows. Both editions of the Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana books are on that list, and they are actually even cheaper today then they were yesterday. In fact, the discounts go as high as 64% when you factor in the NOVABOOK18 code.

As noted, Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History is available in two flavors. The standard edition is available here, and it is currently on sale for only $17.92 (64% off) with the NOVABOOK18 code. The Special Edition of the book is available to order here for $52.29 (58% off) when the code is factored in. I own the standard edition of the book, and it is magnificent, going for the Special Edition is going to be well worth it at this price. However, you should check out yesterday’s list of Dungeons & Dragons books to see if there are any adventures that you would prefer to use the code on. Keep in mind that Amazon has extended the NOVABOOK18 promotion until December 1st, but the standard discounts on these books could end at any time.

Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana: A Visual History by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer (with a foreword by Joe Manganiello), takes you on a visual journey through the history of this beloved tabletop RPG using over 700 pieces of art from each edition of the core role-playing books, adventure guides, Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels, and more.

In addition to being a work of art in and of itself with its stunning clamshell cover, the special edition contains original illustrations by D&D artist Hydro74, re-creations of classic D&D artwork that are suitable for ready for framing, and a “pamphlet-sized, unpublished original version of the game’s most infamous adventure module and deathtrap Tomb of Horrors, written by Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax”. The official description for Art & Arcana reads:

“Dungeons & Dragons is the one of the most iconic game brands in the world. This officially licensed illustrated history provides an unprecedented look at the visual evolution of the game brand, showing its continued influence on the worlds of pop culture and fantasy. It features more than seven hundred pieces of art—from each edition of the core role-playing books, supplements, and adventures; as well as Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels; decades of Dragon and Dungeon magazines; and classic advertisements and merchandise; plus never-before-seen concept sketches, large-format canvases, rare photographs, one-of-a-kind drafts, and more from the now-famous designers and artists associated with Dungeons & Dragons. The superstar author team gained unparalleled access to the archives of Wizards of the Coast and the personal collections of top collectors, as well as the designers and illustrators who created the distinctive characters, concepts, and visuals that have defined fantasy art and gameplay for generations. This is the most comprehensive collection of D&D imagery ever assembled, making this the ultimate collectible for the game’s millions of fans around the world.”

