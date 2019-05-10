New Paths Open for Dungeons & Dragons Barbarians

A new DMs Guild supplement provides 15 new subclasses for barbarians in Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier today, Kim Frandsen released Keeping It Classy: The Barbarian, a 40-page, third-party supplement that provides a variety of new options for barbarians. Much of the book is dedicated to 15 new Barbarian Paths, each of which provide unique and balanced options for players and are mostly inspired around different martial backgrounds and classes from throughout history and fiction. The Path of the Arena Champion grants players a variety of abilities in one on one combat, while the Path of the Jungle gives players abilities akin to Tarzan. There’s even a hilarious Path of the Skinchanger, which allows you to create your own version of He-Man, complete with enhanced strength when you rage.

In addition to the variety of new subclasses, there’s also several new backgrounds. The envoy background grants players diplomatic immunity from petty crimes, while the Out of Time background grants players advantage on remembering details from the ancient past. The supplement also includes a handful of new items, including bolas, the claymore, and the molamu, all of which are designed with barbarians in mind.

Keeping It Classy: The Barbarian is a great supplement for those looking to try something different with their barbarian. Whether you’re looking for a more specialized path or simply want a subclass that allows you to rip through enemies in a new fashion, you should find something worth raging over.

Keeping It Classy: The Barbarian is available on the DMs Guild for $5.95.

