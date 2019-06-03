Save 50% on the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set

Anyone that’s looking to begin their Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace their core rulebooks with fresh copies should seriously consider this deal that just popped up on on the Core Rulebooks Gift Set. The bundle includes the Players Handbook, Dungeons Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual with special reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this set. There’s also a DM screen and slipcase thrown in for good measure.

At the time of writing, you can get it from Walmart for $85.24 with free 2-day shipping or from Amazon for the same price with free 2-day shipping for Prime members. That’s a whopping 50% off the list price and just a shade off an all-time low. This is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately right now, it would cost you the same amount of money – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase.

On a related note, the next adventure for D&D players is entitled Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, and it will take characters from levels 1 to 13 as they journey through the city of Baldur’s Gate and into Avernus, the first layer of the Nine Hells. The book is slated for release on September 17th, but now is the time to reserve a copy because it just hit what, in all likelihood, will be its max discount during the pre-order period.

Indeed, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $42.95, which is 14% off the list price. A dice and map pack is also available to pre-order for for $19.58 (22% off). The book and the accessory pack are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Note that the book was 40% off at one point, but the price shot back up. Odds are very high that it will hit that mark again between now and release date – if you pre-order you’ll automatically get it. If it doesn’t happen, you can always cancel.

The official description for Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus reads:

“Welcome to Baldur’s Gate, a city of ambition and corruption situated at the crossroads of the Sword Coast. You’ve just started your adventuring career, but already find yourself embroiled in a plot that sprawls from the shadows of Baldur’s Gate to the front lines of the planes-spanning Blood War! Do you have what it takes to turn infernal war machines and nefarious contracts against the archdevil Zariel and her diabolical hordes? And can you ever hope to find your way home safely when pitted against the infinite evils of the Nine Hells?”

