Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set Deal Is the Best Ever

If you're looking to get started with Dungeons & Dragons or update your old rulebooks with freshier, fancier models, the Core Rulebooks gift set is a great way to go. It includes the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual with reflective foil covers that are exclusive to this release. It also includes a DM screen and slipcase. The list price on the D&D set is $169.95 but, at the time of writing, you can grab one here on Amazon for $79.89, which is an all-time low.

Amazingly, the price of the D&D gift set with all of the upgrades is currently cheaper than buying the standalone core rulebooks individually on Amazon. What's more, the deal comes as part of a larger Dungeons & Dragons sale that includes the following items:

On a related note, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been a solid performer at the box office, sitting at $157 million internationally at the time of writing. If you enjoyed the film, you can pre-order the Blu-rays and tons of associated toys and books here on Amazon.

In his ComicBook.com review, Christian Hoffer gave Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves a 4 out of 5. He writes:

"Overall, I enjoyed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, despite its opening act flaws. It captures a bit of the joy and fun that comes from playing a Dungeons & Dragons game, while being faithful (but not too serious) to the source material. By figuring out that the strength of Dungeons & Dragons isn't the rules of the game or the worlds that support it, but rather the intrinsic fun that comes with getting into fantasy shenanigans with people you like, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is both enjoyable and a true representation of the game itself.