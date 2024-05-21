Kingdom Hearts Finally Reveals Steam Release Date

Kingdom Hearts has become one of the most beloved series since it first launched in 2002. The franchise only has three mainline games so far, but there are tons of spin-offs and side games that are all integral to the series' somewhat convoluted plot. On top of that, there have been several re-releases to bring the games forward as players move onto newer generations of hardware. However, Kingdom Hearts has never been available on Steam. Sure, the franchise has been available on the Epic Games Store for a while, but many players prefer their games on Steam, especially if they're using the Steam Deck. Fortunately, the developers at Square Enis have officially revealed that the bulk of the franchise is coming to Steam next month.

Kingdom Hearts Steam Release Date

The Kingdom Hearts franchise launches on Steam on June 13th. Players will be able to buy the various games piecemeal or pick them all up in the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece bundle. Buying that will give players access to the full "Dark Seeker Saga," getting them fully prepared for Kingdom Hearts 4 when it launches. If you want to buy them separately, Square Enix is breaking the games down into these three bundles:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC

It's worth noting that the first package includes the first two games with substantial graphical improvements. ReMIX also includes side games Chain of Memories, 358/2 Days, Birth by Sleep, and Re:Coded, giving you a ton of content to play through. Final Chapter Prologue includes two side games in Dream Drop Distance and Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-, and an HD movie called Kingdom Hearts x Back Cover. You don't necessarily need to play everything to get caught up, but the developers do a good job of making everything matter, so it's probably worth diving into the deep end if you want to prepare for Kingdom Hearts 4.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Date

We don't know when Kingdom Hearts 4 is coming out, but director Tetsuya Nomura has provided several updates over the last few years. The game was officially revealed as being in development in 2022. It will be created in Unreal Engine 5 and will be connected to the upcoming mobile game Kingdom Hearts Missing Link. That said, it's worth remembering that Nomura is also working on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, so it might be a few more years before we hear anything concrete about Kingdom Hearts 4.