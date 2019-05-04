Play as a Dragon-Touched Character in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

A new rules supplement allows players to create a Dragon-Touched character in Dungeons & Dragons. As unlikely as it seems, the concept of a human having a draconic ancestor has existed in Dungeons & Dragons for years. Metallic dragons have the innate ability to shapeshift and some have occasionally had a dalliance with humans, resulting in a human/dragon offspring. While the human descendants of dragons are most often sorcerers with a draconic bloodline, a new supplement expands this background to give players of any class a chance to play as a descendant of a dragon.

The Dragon-Touched race, created by Catherine Evans, is detailed in a new supplement for the DMs Guild. Generally speaking, a Dragon-Touched usually resembles that of a human, but they have a charismatic and powerful presence that separates them from those who don’t have dragon’s blood running through their veins. Occasionally, the Dragon-Touched will show some other sign of their draconic heritage such as having wings or a tail, but the one defining characteristic is their innate charisma.

Not only do Dragon-Touched get an innate boost in Charisma because of this presence, they also benefit from darkvision and live twice as long as normal humans. The Dragon-Touched also gain access to a small number of spells, depending on what type of dragon they’re descended from. For instance, those descended from gold dragons can use the produce flame and burning hands spells, while those descended from silver dragons can use frostbite and armor of Agathys. As with other spells innately learned by different races, there are limitations to how often these spells can be used, but I like that the Dragon-Touched have a touch of magic just like their ancestors.

The Dragon-Touched race is a powerful option for those looking to tie their origin to a dragon. Players who create a Dragon-Touched might create a character who is searching for their dragon ancestor, or maybe comes from noble class of dragon descendants. There’s a lot of interesting variety and opportunity with the Dragon-Touched, so talk to your DM the next time you’re starting a campaign.

The Dragon-Touched Race supplement is available on the DMs Guild for $0.95.

