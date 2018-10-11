‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Releases Preview of Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage

Dungeons & Dragons has released a one page preview of their upcoming adventure, thanks to fans supporting their ongoing Extra Life charity campaign.

Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons brand director Nathan Stewart released a one page preview from their upcoming Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage adventure. Stewart released the page after 10 D&D fans donated to the brand’s Extra Life campaign online.

The upcoming D&D adventure is set entirely in the Undermountain, a massive mega-dungeon underneath the city of Waterdeep. Players will have a chance to explore the entire dungeon, preferably after they complete the Waterdeep: Dragon Heist adventure, which is set in the actual city of Waterdeep and introduces players to some of the many powerful forces inside the city.

The preview page, which can be seen below, summarizes the second level of Undermountain, which is described as the “Arcane Chambers.” In addition to a goblin-operated bazaar and some strange magical experiments, the preview also notes some of the other forces lurking on the level. In addition to the goblin tribe, there’s also a contingent of the Xanathar’s Guild, and a drow mage working for the Zhentarim. While it seems possible to just fight their way through this dungeon, each of the factions have their own tasks that the players can assist with. For example, the goblins want to transform their leader back from his newly discovered human form, while the Xanathar’s Guild and the drow mage are fighting over a mysterious stone key.

Good morning @Wizards_DnD fans. Special thanks to the 10 folks who already donated to @ExtraLife4Kids thru my page. As a reward/incentive here is page 27 of the upcoming Dungeon of the Mad Mage release. Remember any donation amount counts towards unlocking previews. #dnd pic.twitter.com/5zS9IcDanx — Nathan Bussone Stewart (@NathanBStewart) October 11, 2018

Stewart has promised that he’ll release more preview pages as more fans donate to the Extra Life charity campaign. Extra Life encourages gamers to raise money for local children’s hospitals, usually via marathon gaming sessions. D&D, for example, will run 24 hours of games on November 3rd to benefit Extra Life.

You can find out more about D&D’s Extra Life campaign here.