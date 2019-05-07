Explore a New Korean-Inspired Campaign Setting for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

A new Kickstarter campaign is raising money to publish a Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting inspired by various Korean locations, legends and myths. Red Scales Publishing, a new TTRPG company owned by Aurélien Lainé, is raising funds to publish The Koryo Hall of Adventures, a new campaign setting book compatible with Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. The new book explores four unique areas in the fictional continent of Jeosung and introduces several new game mechanics, including a reputation system and a new shaman class called the Mudang, who have the ability to connect with spirits who then uses spells with the shaman as a conduit.

One of the interesting things about the world of Jeosung is that it was created as a world without deities. The gods abandoned the region long ago, leaving thousands of spirits behind whom the people now worship. Thus, Jeosung is a setting without divine magic or clerics, and The Koryo Hall of Adventures explains how to use an animistic religion and the Mudang to capture a very different but equally rewarding style of D&D adventure. It’s interesting to see a D&D campaign setting that embraces an alternative religious system, as opposed to either doing away with religion all together or framing it as a detriment or antagonistic force.



Lainé, the lead writer of the project, has lived in South Korea for a decade and teamed up with Daniel H. Kwan of One Shot Network’s “Asians Represent” podcast to produce Koryo Hall of Adventures. The Kickstarter campaign has already met its initial $23,500 funding goal and is now working towards various stretch goals that will add additional options, lore, and adventures connected to the world. Backers will get a digital version of the book for a $13 pledge and a hardcover version of the book for $35.



