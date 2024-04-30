Life by You Sets Early Access Release Date

Life by You, a new life-sim game viewed by many as one that may finally rival The Sims, now has a firm early access release date. It'll for sure be out on June 4th, developer Paradox Tectonic and publisher Paradox Interactive said this week, a release date which was previously announced in February but is one that people have been skeptical of given the game's delays. Life by You will naturally launch in early access like many other games do nowadays with the developers using that pre-1.0 time to act on feedback from Sims veterans and the like who play the game then.

If you've only been casually keeping up with Life by You and could've sworn it was already out by now, you probably aren't alone because it's true that it was supposed to be playable already. Life by You was previously scheduled to be released into early access in September 2023, but Paradox Interactive announced last July that the game had been pushed back to ensure more time could be spent on its development. It was then supposed to launch in March 2024, but in February, Paradox pushed things back to June. Nearly a year after that initial announcement, Life by You will finally be playable to early adopters.

Given that the game was already supposed to be in early access previously, would-be Life by You players might've expected that the game would've gotten a full release now, but as Paradox reiterated in its announcement, Life by You will still only get an early access launch in June. Paradox addressed those questions in its early access release date announcement.

"We will still have an Early Access period. Your feedback is still one of the most integral parts of our development cycle, so we know we need that Early Access time to make the game that you all want to play," the announcement said. "For several elements of gameplay, we know we won't hit a 'final' status until you've had your chance to play the game, provide your feedback, and we've had a chance to make changes."

Bugs, performance, character art, the assets used in build mode, mods, and the overall gameplay experience were just a few of the concerns from prior previews of the game that'll be addressed before and during the early access period.

In lieu of the game's multiple delays, things involving preorders and bonuses will work a bit differently this time. Life by You is only going to be available on the PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and after those first two delays, Paradox said it will not be reopening preorders on the Epic Games Store, so you'll just have to wishlist it there. The Life Begins Pack and the Nightlife Vibes Packs previously available via preorders will now be free for everyone at early access launch.

Paradox says it's "confident that another change will not happen" regarding Life by You's early access release date, so expect the game to finally be playable on June 4th.