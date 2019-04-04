‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Announces D&D Live 2019: The Descent

Dungeons & Dragons has announced plans for a major live event to celebrate the announcement of its next adventure book. D&D Live: The Descent is the successor to last year’s Stream of Many Eyes, a streaming event held in Los Angeles that featured a variety of programming centered around the fictional city of Waterdeep. But while the Stream of Many Eyes and the 2017 Stream of Annihilation event were both focused mostly on streaming programming to D&D fans, this new event will be open to the public as a mini-convention, complete with an in-world market (set in the setting of D&D’s next adventure), programming, and even some D&D action for attendees. D&D also had Fiona Staples do promotional art for the event, which depicts an angel holding her sword above a bunch of fiendish, possibly devilish hands.

D&D Live 2019: The Descent will take place in Los Angeles from May 17th through May 19th. The event will kick off on Friday afternoon with the announcement of the next adventure, followed by a playthrough of the first part of a storyline that ties into the next adventure book. On Saturday and Sunday, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an Adventurers’ League Epic, a D&D game in which hundreds of players work together to complete certain objectives that will determine the success or failure of an overall story. Attendees will also get to explore a set transformed to resemble a D&D setting and even participate in a “live storyline” that will take place by interacting with vendors and cosplayers at the site. On Saturday evening, attendees will get to watch the second part of the tie-in storyline unfold, with appearances by various D&D staff and influencers. The event will wrap up with a musical performance by Chris Funk of the Decemberists and several other musical guests.

Although streaming won’t be as emphasized as last year, Dungeons & Dragons will be inviting tons of guests from various liveplay webshows and podcasts. D&D Live will have four studios with which casts can record shows, podcasts, or interviews, which they can then make available through their usual outlets.

A three day ticket for the event will cost $300. Included in the price is a copy of Ghosts of Saltmarsh, D&D’s upcoming book that will be released to the public the following week, along with a bag full of D&D swag. One day tickets may also be put on sale at a later date. Tickets will go on sale on April 9th. More information can be found on D&D’s website.

