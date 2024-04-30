Xbox Games Showcase Announced for June 2024

Microsoft has finally announced when it will be holding its Xbox Games Showcase during June 2024. Earlier in the year, those at Xbox confirmed that they would once again be holding a presentation at some point in June, much as the publisher does annually. Outside of this broad confirmation, though, a specific date and accompanying details of what would be highlighted at the time wasn't given. Fortunately, that has now changed as Xbox has properly outlined what to expect in a little more than a month.

This year's Xbox Games Showcase was confirmed today to be held on Sunday, June 9, with the broadcast beginning at 1:00pm ET/10:00am PT. Per usual, the event will be streamed across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook, with Xbox also offering the broadcast in 30 different languages. As for what is going to be shown off during the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft only said that it would be highlighting titles that stem from all of its avenues which include Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard, and Bethesda. Beyond this, unnamed games from third-party publishers will also be shown off in some capacity.

The most curious part of this year's Xbox Games Showcase is what will be premiering after it has concluded. Xbox announced that once the event ends, a new Direct aimed at " the next installment of a beloved franchise" will also be debuting. For the time being, Xbox has refused to say exactly what game this will be, but some fans are under the impression that this showcase will center around the 2024 Call of Duty entry. The main reason for this belief is due to the teaser artwork for the Direct, which features iconography related to the United States government. Given that Xbox now owns Call of Duty, it would make sense for the publisher to highlight the next game in the series in a major manner with an event such as this.

Are you going to be tuning in to the Xbox Games Showcase for yourself this June? And if so, what games are you hoping to see Xbox focus on during the broadcast? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts over on social media at @MooreMan12.