‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Could Have More Crossovers in Future

The president of Wizards of the Coast said to expect more crossovers between Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering in the future.

GeekWire recently published an interview with Wizards of the Coast president Chris Cocks, which focused on his role in building different initiatives within the popular gaming company. Wizards is enjoying tremendous success, in part due to the strong performance of Magic: The Gathering (which has seen sales increases in 9 of the last ten years) and Dungeons & Dragons, which has grown by at least 30% in each of the last four years.

Wizards’ two flagship franchises are both enjoying tremendous success and are set to make their first official crossover later this year, as Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica will convert the popular Magic setting of Ravnica for play in Dungeons & Dragons. Not only is the book sure to be a hot seller, Wizards is also assisting game stores in running Ravnica events that teach Magic players how to play D&D.

Although some fans are put off by this little bit of corporate synergy, Cocks told Geekwire to expect more crossovers between D&D and Magic in the future. The article noted Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica bringing D&D and Magic players into the same multiverse, and followed up by saying that “Cocks said to expect more of that, with classic worlds from the past and new worlds that are still to be created.”

That comment is interesting for several reasons of ways. D&D brand manager Nathan Stewart mentioned earlier this year that there were no “current plans” to develop a brand new setting for Dungeons & Dragons, in part because the current edition of the game hasn’t really touched settings outside of the Forgotten Realms (and to a lesser extent Eberron, which was brought into Fifth Edition earlier this year.)



However, that wouldn’t stop Wizards of the Coast from preparing more crossovers with worlds featured in Magic: The Gathering, especially as guidebooks similar to Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica would help further flesh out some of the settings featured in future card sets. Wizards periodically converted Magic settings for D&D play via its “Planeshift” online feature, and it’s certainly possible that we’ll see more of those regularly released if Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica is successful. And while it seems a little far fetched, we suppose that it’s always possible for Wizards to make a Magic set based on a D&D campaign setting like Eberron or Greyhawk.



Geekwire also discusses with Cocks about Wizards’ plans to beef up its digital game offerings in the future, along with some of the benefits of bringing in people to work at a company like Wizards. You can check out the full article here.