Survive Undermountain With New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Guide

A new Dungeons & Dragons guide contains a variety of new subclasses, spells, and playable races for use in Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Late last year, Dungeons & Dragons released Dungeon of the Mad Mage, a classic “dungeon crawl” style adventure set in the infamous mega-dungeons Undermountain. Created by the mad mage Halaster the Black, Undermountain is the ultimate test of survival, as players stare down mind flayers, drow, and even darker threats as they search for Halaster’s laboratory.

To help players with their Dungeon of the Mad Mage campaign, MT Black, James Introcaso, and Greg Marks released Mirt’s Undermountain Survival Guide on the DMs Guild. Black, Marks, and Introcaso are experienced game designers given the title “Guild Adepts” on the DMs Guild and Introcaso was one of the designers of Dragon Heist, another Waterdeep adventure that can serve as a prequel to Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Mirt’s Undermountain Survival Guide contains five new races, five new classes, a brand new class, and tons of new magic items and spells. The races include playable versions of popular monsters like the giff (anthropomorphic hippos with a love of firearms), mind flayers and sprites, along with the sentient nimblewright construct and half-ogres. I think most players will be attracted to the giff and mind flayers out of the race options, but all five have interesting designs that can really spice up both combat and roleplaying options.



The new class, the factorum, is a jack of all trades class that specializes in “faking it until you make it.” While a factorum is competent in spellcasting, dungeoneering, and fighting, they mostly rely on their own ingenuity to help them succeed in times of crisis. By spending ingenuity points, a factorum can provide spot healing, a quick spell, or mimic the abilities of other classes for a limited time. If you want to play as a dedicated dungeoneer, a factorum is probably your best bet. It’s a really clever class, one that’s deliberately derivative of other classes, but presented in a way that’s totally unique.

The new subclasses are each designed with Undermountain in mind and range from a new Cavern Domain for Clerics to a rogue that specializes in building traps. Each of these subclasses can be used outside of the Undermountain, but they all feel like abilities that would come in handy for residents of Undermountain or for folks who delve into the many levels of the dungeon on a regular basis.

Mirt’s Undermountain Survival Guide is a great resource that contains plenty of material for both DMs and players. If you want to customize your Dungeon of the Mad Mage experience, consider picking up this handy Survival Guide today.



Mirt’s Undermountain Survival Guide is available for $7.95 on the DMs Guild.

