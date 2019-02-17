Play as a Stoner Druid in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

A new Dungeons & Dragons druid subclass gives players a chance to put their enemies into a haze….literally.

Christopher Walz and Christian Eichhorn have released a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement on DMs Guild detailing their new “Circle of the Haze” druid subclass. As its name suggests, Circle of the Haze druids is a very dank druid class, specializing in smoking potent herbs in magically-attuned pipes to enter into a magical Haze.

The Haze is a magical state that enhances a druid’s magical abilities at the cost of their speed, ability checks, and attack rolls. When a druid enters the Haze using their “Deep Inhale” ability, they gain the ability to concentrate on two druid spells at once and all enemies have disadvantage on saving throws made to resist the effects of a Haze Druid’s spells. However, a druid has disadvantage on all attack rolls, ability checks, and saving throws while in the Haze.

As a druid increases in level, they become more accustomed to the Haze. At 6th Level, a player no longer has disadvantage on attack throws and saving throws while in the Haze, and at 14th Level, a player regains their normal speed while in the Haze. Haze druids can also eventually use the Haze to cure one of their allies of any charmed or frightened creatures.

Haze druids also gain access to certain smoky spells and features. In addition to learning the Breath of Haze cantrip (a new spell that poisons enemies and potentially gives them bad trips), they can also shift into a gaseous “haze form” that comes with its own abilities and disadvantages.

The Haze Druid is intended as a lighthearted subclass, but I thought the Haze and its abilities are quite innovative. Using the Haze has its trade-offs, but it’s also potentially very powerful at higher levels.

The Circle of the Haze supplement is available to download on the DMs Guild. Those interested in the class can pay what they want, but the creators recommend paying a price of $4.20…which is appropriately dank.