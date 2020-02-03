The Wagadu Chronicles Brings African Myth and Tradition to Dungeons & Dragons

An upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting introduces a gorgeous world inspired by African myth and tradition. Last week, the Twin Drums design studios announced the Wagadu Chronicles, a new D&D Fifth Edition campaign setting created by Allan Cudicio. The setting is based around African myth and tradition, replacing the traditionally European-focused trappings in many predominant fantasy themes. The setting focuses on the cyclical “fall” into Wagadu, a world full of wild spirits where people must band together if they hope to survive. The setting will be both the focus of various 5E adventures and a planned online multiplayer RPG developed by Twin Drums.

Twin Drums announced the Wagadu Chronicles through an extensive Twitter thread that laid out some of the key facets of their world. One key difference is that there are no “races” in the Wagadu Chronicles; instead ancestries manifest itself through seven different lineages. Each lineage has different affinities and specialties, ranging from the athletic Lionblood to the reclusive Daa’ima who worship death, oblivion, and a moon goddess.

Monsters in Wagadu also have different origins, as most are spirits or ancestors gone astray. These creatures include theAigamuxa, flesh-eaters who walk on their hands, and the Dubiaku that try to save humans from mortality by transforming them into stone.

Twin Drums’ initial announcement of the Wagadu Chronicles went viral in part due to its vivid and gorgeous artwork. You can check out the first part of the Twitter thread below (click on the Tweet to see the full thread) and sign up to their newsletter to get updates about this amazing and fascinating world.