Save Baldur’s Gate From a Black Dragon in New Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Supplement

A new Dungeons & Dragons adventure published on the DMs Guild provides players with a unique challenge – saving the city of Baldur’s Gate from a Black Dragon as a relatively low-level adventurer. Dungeons & Dragons 5E adventures tend to skew towards lower level adventurers, mostly because players grow exponentially more powerful as they level up their characters. While a Level 3 player has access to a handful of spell slots and magic abilities, a Level 10 player can easily decimate a battlefield while not tapping into their strongest spells. However – low level adventures tend to lack an epic feel, especially when they’re capped between Level 3 and Level 5. Many of the most iconic monsters in Dungeons & Dragons – adult and ancient dragons, Beholders, liches, and even mind flayers – are deadly encounters for low level characters.

That’s one of the reasons I enjoyed Warriors of Sehanine, a new adventure written by Florian Emmerich, JVC Parry, and Ashley Warren and published on the DMs Guild. The adventure is written for Level 3 to Level 5 players, but has a suitably epic background involving werewolf elves, possessed dragons, and an ancient spirit trying to reclaim the iconic city of Baldur’s Gate. Players will meet the remnants of the Warriors of Sehanine, a band of warrior elves with the ability to partially control their lycanthropic transformation and protect the Wood of Sharp Teeth. The Warriors are overwhelmed by a mysterious threat and turn to the players for assistance. What follows is an impressively fleshed out adventure, centered around traveling through the Wood of Sharp Teeth, which packed to the brim with strange and dangerous encounters.

Written by some of the best Dungeons & Dragons writers today, Warriors of Sehanine works as either a standalone adventure or as a lead-in to Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, the upcoming official D&D adventure that begins within the city of Baldur’s Gate. If you’re looking to introduce your party to Baldur’s Gate, Warriors of Sehanine will provide a unique bridge by giving players some of the history of Baldur’s Gate without getting to heavily involved with the town’s politics and inner workings.

Warriors of Sehanine is available on the DMs Guild for $4.95.