‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Has a New Adventure On Sale Today

Dungeons & Dragons‘ newest adventure is now available wherever D&D books are sold.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, the game’s newest adventure storyline, is now officially on sale at Amazon, booksellers, and other non-hobby store retailers. The book was released two weeks ago in hobby stores, but is now available everywhere.

Dragon Heist puts players on the trail of a hoard of gold hidden somewhere within the city of Waterdeep, one of the game’s most famous cities. As players make friends with some of Waterdeep’s most famous residents, they’ll also make a powerful enemy who is also searching for the large treasure hidden in the city.

Each year, Dungeons & Dragons releases at least one adventure storyline in book form, which are perfect for players looking to jump into a new campaign. Not only does Dragon Heist have plenty of pre-built encounters, twists, and confrontations for Dungeon Masters to utilize in their own campaign, it also features tons of detail about Waterdeep itself, which should help DMs make the city come alive.

Dragon Heist is unique among D&D adventures for a few reasons. The book contains information on four different “big bad” villains, ranging from crazed beholders to crafty nobles, each of which have their motivations for seeking out the giant pile of gold. Not only does this keep both players and the DM on their toes, it also adds even more uniqueness to each playthrough of the adventure. Dragon Heist is also deliberately made for low level players – it’s made to guide a player from Level 1 to Level 5. D&D will release a follow-up adventure (Dungeon of the Mad Mage) that will push players from Level 5 all the way to Level 20.

For our full thoughts on the new adventure, you can read our review here.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist costs $49.99 and is available wherever D&D products are sold.