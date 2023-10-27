Dungeons & Dragons Teases Return to Classic Adventures in 2024

Dungeons & Dragons could be gearing up to return to more classic adventure settings in 2024. Last week, gamers descended on Gamehole Con in Madison, WI. The tabletop RPG-focused convention featured a D&D roundtable featuring Chris Perkins, Justice Arman, Bill Benham, Amanda Hamon, Chris Lindsay, LaTia Jacquise and Rob Lundeen. ENWorld attended the panel and shared a teaser of some of Dungeons & Dragons' upcoming 2024 plans. Most notably, an image shared by Wizards included the classic magic item The Rod of Seven Parts, the Infinite Staircase, and an image from The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth showing Iggwilv's daughter Drelzna. ENWorld indicated that these teases might be for separate books as opposed to images from the upcoming re-releases of the 2024 Core Rulebooks. Additionally, ENWorld reports that Wizards shared new artwork of a "sheep in wolf's clothing," an alien creature first encountered in the classic adventure Expedition to the Barrier Peaks.

The panel also included more details about the upcoming 2024 adventure book, which will feature Vecna as the main villain and will send players across the D&D multiverse. According to Chris Perkins, the adventure will revisit past 5th Edition adventures, including a trip back to Ravenloft. Perkins actually ran a version of the Ravenloft segment of the adventure at Gamehole Con.

While we knew about the 2024 adventure book, the fact that Wizards is teasing other new adventures and books firmly rooted in the past is something of a surprise and is new information. The Infinite Staircase was used as the framework for a classic Planescape module, which could mean that more Planescape material is on the way. A return to The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth could bring back Tasha, Iggwilv's alter-ego, while Expedition to the Barrier Peaks is one of the most popular D&D adventures not visited in recent years.