New Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Takes Place in the Creepiest of Carnivals

(Photo: Hit Point Press)

An upcoming Dungeons & Dragons campaign promises to make any adventurer hate clowns. Earlier this week, Hit Point Press launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Heckna! Carnival Horror Campaign Setting, a new campaign setting and adventure book detailing a ghoulish festival run by the mysterious Heckna. While not much is known about Heckna's origin, his Revelia wanders from plane to plane, trapping unwitting rubes to become a permanent part of his carnival experience. The book will serve as both a campaign setting guide and adventure book for a Level 1-10 campaign, with the adventure determined by using a new Shuffled Stories Engine that uses a deck of cards to randomly choose encounters and bosses when prepping for an encounter.

As a carnival horror setting, creepy clowns are a must for Heckna! Hit Point Press previewed several creepy clown-like monsters, including the Shnozling, a parasite that latches onto a person's face and takes the appearance of a bulbous red nose as it turns its victim into a thrall, and the incredibly creepy Children of the Candy Corn. This campaign sounds perfect for any DM who loved Killer Klowns From Outer Space or any other campy horror movie featuring deadly circuses.

Hit Point Press is best known as the maker of the popular "Deck of Many" animated spell cards, which uses lenticular printing to show off amazing animations on the back of cards. They also made the popular Humblewood campaign setting, which featured anthropomorphic birds and mammals in a magical woods. Heckna's lead writer is Ashley Warren, an experienced tabletop RPG designer with credits on multiple official D&D adventures, including the upcoming Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. Between the head writer and a publisher with a proven track record of success, Heckna! should be a 5-star hit for any D&D group.

Heckna! Carnival Horror Campaign Setting has already topped its $20,000 Kickstarter campaign goal and is quickly approaching $150,000 in pledges as of press time. You can check out the full campaign, or a public playtest on Hit Point Press's website.