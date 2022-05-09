Grow Your Dungeons & Dragons Campaign's Cities and Towns With This Toolkit

✖

Kobold Press has launched a new Kickstarter for a brand new Campaign Builder book designed to help players build and enhance the towns and cities within their campaigns. Earlier today, Kobold Press launched the Kickstarter for Campaign Builder: Cities & Towns, a new rulebook designed to help GMs grow their homebrew world with bigger cities with more for their players to do. The new book comes with Temples and Guilds that can be inserted into any town or city, along with helpful NPCs and even tables filled with rumors and potential plots that can be inserted into the campaign.

As part of the Kickstarter campaign, Kobold Press is also publishing a Cities & Towns Map Folio, which contains ten 24x36 wet/dry erase maps. A Roll20 VTT version of the Map Folio will also be provided to all players. ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at one of the new maps found in the Map Folio, designed by Jon Pintar and Tommi Salama.

(Photo: Kobold Press/Jon Pintar and Tommi Salama)

Kobold Press is one of the most well-known third-party publishers of Dungeons & Dragons material. Not only do they provide players with useful technical tools such as the Campaign Builder books, they also publish a variety of adventures set within their Midgard campaign setting as well as rulebooks containing numerous new spells, subclasses, and magic items. Their best-known publications are their Tome of Beasts and Creature Codex bestiaries, both of which contain hundreds of monsters with tons of unique abilities.

Backers of the Campaign Builder: Cities & Towns Kickstarter will receive a digital copy of both Cities & Towns and the Map Folio with a $29 pledge. A hardcover of Cities & Town is available to backers who pledge $44 or more, while hard copies of both Cities & Towns and the Map Folio will come with an $89 pledge.

As of press time, the Kickstarter for Campaign Builder: Cities & Towns has already doubled its initial $30,000 goal, with $75,601 in pledges. The Kickstarter will remain open through June 10th.