Dungeons & Dragons Releases Surprise Magic: The Gathering Crossover

Dungeons & Dragons is crossing over with Magic: The Gathering once again. Today, D&D Beyond released Monstrous Compendium Vol 4: Eldraine, a new digital mini-bestiary containing creatures from Eldraine, the Magic: The Gathering plane recently featured in the Wilds of Eldraine set. In fact, the new bestiary seems to focus on Wilds of Eldraine, with the new digital content focusing mostly on monsters and characters who appear in the set. Monstrous Compendium Vol 4: Eldraineis available to purchase for $5.99 on D&D Beyond's website and is the second Monstrous Compendium released this year, following a release of Minecraft monsters.

Eldraine is a world inspired by fairy tales and many of the monsters featured in the new compendium have clear connections to classic stories. The Gingerbrute is a cruel gingerbread man, while the Beanstalk Wurm is a creature that guards beanstalks for giants from would-be adventurers. Perhaps most importantly, the new Monstrous Compendium also contains the Goose Mother, a hydra-like creature with goose heads.

Wizards of the Coast has periodically released crossovers with Magic: The Gathering in recent years, with books focused on Strixhaven, Theros, and Ravnica. However, this is the first digital only book and could signal that future crossovers could be limited to digital only sets, especially as Wizards utilizes D&D Beyond more for exclusive releases.

Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Releases

Wizards of the Coast is in the middle of a four month stretch of releases for Dungeons & Dragons, starting with Bigby's Presents: Glory of the Giants back in August. This month, Wizards released Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk, a new adventure that expands upon the original Starter Set adventure released back in 2014 In October, Dungeons & Dragons will release Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse, a three book set focused on the Planescape setting. That will be followed up in November by The Book of Many Things, a rulebook that expands on the lore surrounding the magical Deck of Many Things.