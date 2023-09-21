Dungeons & Dragons Reveals First Look at Planescape Boxed Set (Exclusive)

baDungeons & Dragons is getting ready to explore the multiverse and ComicBook.com has a first look at some of the artwork and details of its new boxed set. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will release Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse, a new Dungeons & Dragons boxed set that brings back the Planescape campaign setting for a brand new era of play. To help introduce the boxed set to readers, ComicBook.com is debuting a video featuring co-lead designer of Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse Wesley Schneider and graphic designer Matt Cole explaining some of the details of all three books in the new boxed set.

Not only does the new video provide some details about Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse, we also get a new look at some of the amazing art in the new boxed set, ranging from epic time dragons to darkweavers, who are intelligent spider-creatures who want to talk to you as they eat you. The video also provides some tantalizing details about the new adventure Turn of Fortune's Wheel, which seems to start very similarly to Planescape: Torment, the beloved video game that served as an introduction to Planescape for many fans. You can check out the full video below. Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse comes out on October 17th.

What is Planescape?

Unlike campaign settings like the Forgotten Realms or Eberron, Planescape isn't a single world but rather an exploration of the cosmology of the D&D multiverse. The many planes of the D&D multiverse are explored in Planescape, including many that adhere to a more rigid alignment system. Much of Planescape focuses on Sigil, the City of Doors that connects to every part of the Multiverse and is ruled over by the Lady of Pain, a fearsome planar being whose very gaze caused fearsome wounds. Planescape often embraced the strange and fantastical within Dungeons & Dragons, pushing beyond traditional fantasy and into the truly bizarre.