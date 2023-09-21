Star Wars Unlimited Reveals Holofoil, Variant Art Card Details

Star Wars Unlimited will not only feature holofoil cards, it will also have a full range of full art and alternate cards. Fantasy Flight Games has revealed new details about Star Wars Unlimited, its upcoming trading card game due for release in 2024. Not only will each set contain cards to use for building a variety of unique decks, there will also be multiple variant cards to collect as well. Each card in Star Wars Unlimited will have a holofoil variant and a "Hyperspace" variant, which uses an alternative frame that shows off more of a card's artwork. Fantasy Flight confirmed that they are also printing holofoil Hyperspace variant cards, meaning that every card will have a minimum of four styles – a "normal" card, a holofoil variant, a Hyperspace variant, and a holofoil Hyperspace variant.

Additionally, Star Wars Unlimited will have alternate art cards for each of their Leader cards, which are one of the two foundations for every deck. Every Leader card will have a Showcase variant, which uses alternative art, a special holofoil treatment, and an alternative art frame. Keep in mind that standard Leader cards also can have holofoil and Hyperspace variants as well, so each Leader card will have five different alternative versions in a set. Showcase cards will be extremely rare and limited to about one card per 12 booster boxes, meaning that they'll likely be very hard to find for collectors.

What Is Star Wars Unlimited?

Star Wars Unlimited is the latest Star Wars trading card game, and the second to be published by Fantasy Flight Games. The game involves building decks that focus on a leader card and a base. The leader card and base determine which three "aspects" a deck is built around. If a player wants to play a card that contains an aspect not found on either the leader or deck card, they have to pay additional resources to bring it out onto the field, putting them at a disadvantage.

Play involves attempting to destroy the other player's base, with players able to attack using ground and space forces. Players will need to build their deck using a mix of forces or they'll otherwise leave their base vulnerable. Additionally, a player's leader card has both a passive ability that can be activated every turn as well as additional abilities that activate when players deploy their leader as an active unit.

Star Wars Unlimited will be released in 2024.