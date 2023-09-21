Final Fantasy VII Remake Card Game Officially Revealed

Square Enix is making a Final Fantasy VII Remake card game. This week, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Board Game Materia Hunter, a new competitive card game made for either 2 or 4 players. According to the description of the game, Final Fantasy VII Remake Board Game Materia Hunter features players using the characters of Final Fantasy VII Remake to collect materia. Each character has their own unique ability that appears to be triggered when players collect different kinds of materia. Characters confirmed for the game include Cloud, Sephiroth, Tifa, and Yuffie, all of whom are depicted with portraits pulled directly from the game.

Interestingly, this is the second Final Fantasy tabletop game announced by Square Enix this week. The video game publisher also announced a tabletop roleplaying game based on Final Fantasy XIV, featuring classes pulled from the game and scenarios made by the game's developers. Square Enix has dabbled with board games in the past, including a line of Chocobo-themed board games, so this new spurt of Final Fantasy board games aren't that much of a surprise.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Board Game Materia Hunter will be released in April 2024 and has a retail price of $44.99. Pre-orders are available on Square Enix's webpage.

Upcoming Video Game TTRPGs

Final Fantasy XIV isn't the only video game franchise to cross over into the world of tabletop RPGs. CMON Games recently launched pre-orders for its upcoming Assassin's Creed TTRPG, which also uses its own bespoke game system. Additionally, Steamforged has launched pre-orders for its RuneScape TTRPG, which will be released next year. Steamforged previously launched a Dark Souls TTRPG, although its release was heavily criticized for using a poorly balanced 5E adaptation.