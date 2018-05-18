‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Issues a Partial Recall of New Book Due to Damaged Covers

Dungeons & Dragons has warned retailers that some of their stock of the new Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes may be damaged.

Last night, Dungeons & Dragons issued a statement warning about widespread damage to the alternate covers of their new Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. Normal covers weren’t affected, but the highly sought after “alternate” covers illustrated by Vance Kelly and available only in game stores could have scuffing, scratching, or warped covers.

Wizards of the Coast has already issued a recall for the damaged books and is working with stores to get replacement copies out as soon as possible. In addition, not every book has noticeable damage. Some of the scratches are barely noticeable due to the matte finish of the cover, although you should probably still take a good look at the book if you decide to pick up the book.

If you already purchased a book from a retailer and discover that it has damage, reach out to Wizards’ customer service team, as the group should be able to arrange a replacement.

While the damaged covers are unfortunate, we can confirm that the alt-cover of Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes looks positively brilliant and will be a must have for any D&D enthusiast. As mentioned above, only game stores will get copies of the book, so be sure to ask your game retailer to see if they have any copies that weren’t snagged by pre-orders.

The full statement (which jokingly blames the damage on some of the devils covered in the book) reads as follows:

“We’ve identified a printing problem that has affected the entire run of Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes (alt covers). Unfortunately, we did not catch this problem until shipments had already arrived to stores. We are working closely with distributors and retailers to rectify the situation.

The quality of D&D books and products is very important to us, and we want fans to be happy with their purchase of all our products. Our limited edition alt covers are designed to delight fans. We want you to be excited to put our alt covers on your shelves and to use them at your table. Sadly, we’ve identified that denizens of the Nine Hells have reached up and ruined some of the shipments for the limited edition covers for Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. We’ve seen reports of scuffed, scratched and warped covers.

Not all the limited edition alternate covers illustrated by Vance Kelly are damaged – individual game stores may have some copies available that are just fine. The standard cover illustrated by Jason Rainville is unaffected and is still available starting on 5/18. We are urgently working to replace the affected books as soon as possible.

Wizards will replace any and all copies of the limited edition book returned by retailers, as soon as replacement stock is available. That means that your friendly local game store will receive the original number they ordered, but there will be a delay. If you end up with a damaged copy and don’t realize it until too late, please contact our customer service and we’ll work to replace it as soon as our replacement books arrive.

We cannot confirm, but the cult Asmodeus may or may not have been involved.”

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is now available in game stores. The book will be available everywhere on May 29th. Currently, you can pre-order the book on Amazon for 40% off.

