Dungeons & Dragons Announces New Campaign Set in Ravenloft

Dungeons & Dragons has announced a new organized play campaign set in Ravenloft. Wizards of the Coast has announced that Dungeons & Dragons' next Adventurers League campaign will be Ravenloft: Mist Hunters and will launch on July 9th. The new adventure is inspired by the upcoming release of Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft, a new campaign setting book that fleshes out the various Demiplanes that comprise the world of Ravenloft. Ravenloft: Mist Hunters is composed of a total of 14 adventures, including two Epics, and will take players from Level 1 to Level 8. According to Wizards of the Coast, Ravenloft: Mist Hunters will focus on story, atmosphere, and immersive interaction and will de-emphasize the previously complex character creation rules that dominated Adventurers League play in past years. The campaign will also send players through several of Ravenloft's famed Domains of Dread, including some fan favorite demiplanes. Notably, Ravenloft: Mist Hunters will focus on story, social interaction, and investigation with a "de-emphasis" on tactical combat. Wizards of the Coast noted that the new adventures will be perfect for theater-of-the-mind play.

While Dungeons & Dragons releases at least one full-length campaign per year, it also supports the Adventurers League, an organized play campaign designed for in-store and convention play. While most D&D campaigns are "home campaigns" that feature a stable group of players, the Adventurers League allows for anyone to join the table and uses characters that level up and advance regardless of whether they stick with one group or bounce from table to table. The Adventurers League also has Epics, a unique type of D&D adventure that features multiple tables of players working towards a common goal. The overall success of an Epic is based on how each table performs, making these adventures perfect for running during a game convention or as part of a big event.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting in-person gatherings, Wizards of the Coast has organized monthly Virtual Play Weekends that use Adventurers League rules and adventures. All Ravenloft: Mist Hunters adventures will debut at D&D Virtual Play Weekends, which will give all players the opportunity to experience the adventures first without having to worry about COVID-19 delays or restrictions.

More information about Ravenloft: Mist Hunters will be available in June.