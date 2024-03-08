Pirate-Themed Dungeons & Dragons Rulebook Launched by NFL Football Player

Crimson Herald, a new tabletop RPG publishing company led by professional football player Johnny Stanton and game designer Rick Esquivias, has announced their first project – a pirate-themed adventure co-created by tattoo artist Sam Rusk. ComicBook.com can officially announce that SINK! is a new Dungeons & Dragons 5E project that features both player-facing options and a collection of "modular, pirate-themed" dungeons as part of a wider storyline featuring art by Rusk and her Samurai Rusk company. Crimson Herald describes the project as built around three pillars – Pirates, Tattoos, and Dungeons. Crimson Herald is teaming up with Hit Point Press for the project, with a Kickstarter planned for launch this September. You can check out a first look at the new project below:

Stanton is an NFL football player who played on the Cleveland Browns from 2020 through 2022 as a fullback. Stanton made national headlines when it was revealed that he ran a Dungeons & Dragons game for several of his teammates, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Over the past year, Stanton has focused on tabletop RPGs, appearing on several Actual Play shows, and prepping for the launch of SINK! Stanton and Esquivias have collaborated in the tabletop space before by co-GMing each others' games, while Rusk's tattoo artistry is a natural fit for a pirate-themed tabletop RPG setting and fills a surprising lack of tattoo-themed art in the tabletop space. Rusk often incorporates D&D and Critical Role imagery into her tattoo designs, as evidenced by her Instagram page.

SINK! will contain new magic items, including magic tattoos, along with 4 confirmed subclasses, an expanded rule set, a campaign setting, and the aforementioned modular pirate-themed dungeons with a flexible design.

For more information, you can visit SINKRPG.com and CrimsonHeraldGames.com for more information.