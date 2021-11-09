Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Named His Dungeons & Dragons Character After Castlevania Hero

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett plays Dungeons & Dragons, with his character named after a famous Castlevania character. Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns fullback Johnny Stanton IV shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he recently started a Dungeons & Dragons group with fellow football players Wyatt Teller and Myles Garrett. Garrett’s character is a Dhampir Champion Fighter named Alucard (likely a nod to the famous Castlevania character and son of Dracula), while Teller’s character is a Half-Orc Berserker Barbarian named Flapper. Stanton himself serves as the Dungeon Master of the group.
Garrett is a former #1 overall draft pick and has emerged into one of the top defensive players in the NFL, with 12 sacks recorded this season alone. Garrett is a well-known anime fan, having celebrated sacks in the past with nods to Hunter X Hunter. Garrett also posted a picture of himself as a Dragonball Z character in his past.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Teller, meanwhile, just signed a contract extension this week with the Cleveland Browns for an additional 4-years. Teller is one of the top guards in the league, with his highlight reel block during a Nick Chubb run cleared the path for Chubb to score a touchdown during their rout of the Cincinnati Bengals last week.
Although Stanton is currently on the Browns’ practice squad, he played in three games this year, scoring the game-winning touchdown during a critical game against the Denver Broncos. Notably, Stanton scored that TD after showing up to Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium wearing a Critical Role t-shirt, as the show debuted its third campaign on the same night.
It’s not exactly a surprise that Dungeons & Dragons has found a foothold in an NFL locker room, as the game has enjoyed mainstream levels of popularity in recent years. Not only are D&D shows like Critical Role getting animated adaptations picked up by Amazon Prime, the game has also taken off in Hollywood. One well-known Hollywood game includes stars like Joe Manganiello, Vince Vaughn, and director James Gunn. The publisher of D&D, Wizards of the Coast, just released their dragon-themed rulebook Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and will release a Magic: The Gathering crossover book titled Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos next month.
Header Image taken by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images