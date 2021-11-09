Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Named His Dungeons & Dragons Character After Castlevania Hero

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett plays Dungeons & Dragons, with his character named after a famous Castlevania character. Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns fullback Johnny Stanton IV shared a photo on Twitter that revealed he recently started a Dungeons & Dragons group with fellow football players Wyatt Teller and Myles Garrett. Garrett’s character is a Dhampir Champion Fighter named Alucard (likely a nod to the famous Castlevania character and son of Dracula), while Teller’s character is a Half-Orc Berserker Barbarian named Flapper. Stanton himself serves as the Dungeon Master of the group.

Introducing “The Heathens” (and DM). Been fun introducing these guys to DnD. Who says jocks can’t be nerds too? pic.twitter.com/UfcQfG9p4P — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) November 9, 2021

For those wondering:

Myles – Dhampir Champion Fighter “Alucard”

Jeremy – Aasimar Bladesibger Wizard “Jtachi”

Serra – Elven Beast Master Ranger “Meel”

Wyatt – Half Orc Berserker Barbarian “Flapper”

Johnny – DM aka Everyone Else https://t.co/isTtVcDrcf — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) November 9, 2021

Garrett is a former #1 overall draft pick and has emerged into one of the top defensive players in the NFL, with 12 sacks recorded this season alone. Garrett is a well-known anime fan, having celebrated sacks in the past with nods to Hunter X Hunter. Garrett also posted a picture of himself as a Dragonball Z character in his past.

Teller, meanwhile, just signed a contract extension this week with the Cleveland Browns for an additional 4-years. Teller is one of the top guards in the league, with his highlight reel block during a Nick Chubb run cleared the path for Chubb to score a touchdown during their rout of the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Although Stanton is currently on the Browns’ practice squad, he played in three games this year, scoring the game-winning touchdown during a critical game against the Denver Broncos. Notably, Stanton scored that TD after showing up to Cleveland’s First Energy Stadium wearing a Critical Role t-shirt, as the show debuted its third campaign on the same night.

It’s not exactly a surprise that Dungeons & Dragons has found a foothold in an NFL locker room, as the game has enjoyed mainstream levels of popularity in recent years. Not only are D&D shows like Critical Role getting animated adaptations picked up by Amazon Prime, the game has also taken off in Hollywood. One well-known Hollywood game includes stars like Joe Manganiello, Vince Vaughn, and director James Gunn. The publisher of D&D, Wizards of the Coast, just released their dragon-themed rulebook Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons and will release a Magic: The Gathering crossover book titled Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos next month.

Header Image taken by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images