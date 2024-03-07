Dungeons & Dragons Brings Back a Surprise Villain in New Adventure

A classic Dungeons & Dragons antagonist is returning for the game's 50th anniversary, although it's not the one who keeps appearing in all the ads. Later this year, Wizards of the Coast will release Vecna: Eve of Ruin, a new campaign for Dungeons & Dragons that sends players on a multiversal quest to stop the infamous lich Vecna from assembling the Rod of Seven Parts. Earlier today, WizKids revealed that it was making a miniatures line for the adventure and it features a surprising villain from D&D's past – Miska the Wolf-Spider. You can check out the new miniature below:

Miska the Wolf-Spider is a demon lord who has a long history with the Rod of Seven Parts. In the 1996 The Rod of Seven Parts adventure, it was revealed that Miska was the consort of the Queen of Chaos, a powerful demon lord who attempted to take over the multiverse. Miska became known as the Prince of Demons (a title currently held by Demogorgon) but was imprisoned by the Wind Dukes in a prison in the plane of Pandemonium using the Rod of Seven Parts. The Rod then broke into its seven components and scattered across the multiverse.

Currently, it's unclear what role Miska the Wolf-Spider will play in Vecna: Eve of Ruin, although given that he has a premium miniature, he'll likely have a major encounter of some kind at the very least. Miska joins several other major D&D antagonists in the adventure, including Strahd, Lord Soth, and likely Lolth.

Vecna: Eve of Ruin will be released on May 21st.