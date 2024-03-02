Warhammer Adds Geese and Gnomes to Its Football Fantasy Game

Games Workshop announced a slew of new releases to celebrate the anniversary of Warhammer World this morning, but none were bigger than the addition of a new Blood Bowl team featuring an early contender for miniature of the year. Today, Games Workshop revealed the Glimdwarrow Groundhogs, a new gnome team for Blood Bowl. The team of forest dwellers included a mix of traditional gnomes (complete with red caps and big noses) along with woodland animal companions and a couple of talking trees. The new team includes several Beastmasters, gnomes who can command animals and help them perform the valuable "Guard" skill that helps them block opposing characters. This new team might be worth getting into Blood Bowl solely for the prospect of terrorizing other teams with a goose.

Other announcements made by Games Workshop include two new featured Warhammer 40K miniatures that tie into the upcoming Orks and Adeptus Custodes codexes due for release later this year. The Orks will get a new Big Meks miniature, an Ork with a variety of new weaponry including an anti-air rocket, while the Adeptus Custodes will get a new Shield Captain who is able to defend against an entire army on his own. Both will be released alongside their respective codexes this spring.

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will get a new line of Darkoath miniatures, led by featured character Gunnar Brand. The Darkoath are human characters pledged to Chaos, although the Darkoath in particular seem to tow a fine line between serving the forces of Chaos without being consumed by its corruptive forces. While it appears that Gunnar Brand (a Viking-esque marauder who has appeared in Warhammer: Age of Sigmar media) will be the first to be released later this spring, a video tease showcased several other Darkoath figures, hinting at a refreshed or expanded line or perhaps even a new army.

You can check out all of Games Workshops' new announcements over on their Warhammer Community page.