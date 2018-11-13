Get Started With ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ for Only $12

The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is the perfect place to start your D&D adventures. It does a wonderful job of simplifying the rules and making the game approachable to new players so you can dive in and start having fun right away. The set comes with everything you need: five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet.

At the original price of $20 it’s a solid deal, but you can get it for only $11.97 on Amazon right now. Amazingly, this deal began on Friday and it was still available and in stock at the time of writing. Jump on it while you can. Even experienced players will have fun with the adventure, and at this price it’s hard to pass up. The three core D&D books are also on sale: Player’s Handbook (45% off), Monster Manual (45% off), and Dungeon Master’s Guide (47% off).

“The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is your gateway to action-packed stories of the imagination. This box contains the essential rules of the game plus everything you need to play heroic characters on perilous adventures in worlds of fantasy. Explore subterranean labyrinths! Plunder hoards of treasure! Battle legendary monsters!“

• FIVE READY-TO-PLAY CHARACTERS

• SIX DICE

• ONE ADVENTURE BOOK: LOST MINE OF PHANDELVER

• ONE RULEBOOK

• ONE CHARACTER SHEET

“Dungeons & Dragons is the world’s greatest roleplaying game. Created in 1974, D&D transformed gaming culture by blending traditional fantasy with miniatures and wargaming. The main Dungeons & Dragons books are the Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master’s Guide.”

