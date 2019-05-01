The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is Down to $8

There has never been a better time to get into D&D, especially now that the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set has dropped to a ridiculous $8.10. That’s 59% off the list price and good for an all-time low. Even experienced players will have fun with this adventure, and at this price there’s no reason not to own it. You can grab the deal right here on Amazon and via Walmart.

The three core D&D books are also on sale via Amazon: Player’s Handbook (41% off) / Monster Manual (58% off) / Dungeon Master’s Guide (58% off). Note that the Monster Manual and Dungeons Master’s guides are both just a shade off all-time low prices. UPDATE: The books are also on sale via Walmart with free 2-day shipping. Plus, they have the Players Handbook for only $20.90, which is cheaper than Amazon at the time of writing. It’s also near an all-time low.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Starter Set does a wonderful job of simplifying the rules and making the game approachable to new players so they can dive in and start having fun right away. The set comes with everything a new player needs: five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet.

On a related note, Gloomhaven is widely considered to be the best board game on the market and a must-have for D&D fans. It’s also on sale for $95 on Amazon right now, which is 32% off the list price and an all-time low.

Not only that, the removable sticker set is on sale for for $8.09 (38% off). It contains “a replacement for every map, achievement, and enhancement sticker in the core game, and also includes replacement seals for character boxes, secret envelopes, and the town records book.” You can even pre-order the Forgotten Circles expansion with shipping slated for May 28th. It includes 20 new scenarios that take place after the original Gloomhaven campaign. The expansion is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

As noted, Gloomhaven is a must-have game for Dungeons and Dragons fans. If you love D&D, odds are you’ll love the massive 20-pound board game beast that is Gloomhaven. No DM required! The official description for the game is available below.

“Gloomhaven is a game of Euro-inspired tactical combat in a persistent world of shifting motives. Players will take on the role of a wandering adventurer with their own special set of skills and their own reasons for travelling to this dark corner of the world. Players must work together out of necessity to clear out menacing dungeons and forgotten ruins. In the process they will enhance their abilities with experience and loot, discover new locations to explore and plunder, and expand an ever-branching story fueled by the decisions they make. This is a legacy game with a persistent and changing world that is ideally played over many game sessions. After a scenario, players will make decisions on what to do, which will determine how the story continues, kind of like a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book. Playing through a scenario is a cooperative affair where players will fight against automated monsters using an innovative card system to determine the order of play and what a player does on their turn.“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.