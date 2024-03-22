Dungeons & Dragons' Vecna: Eve of Ruin Adventure Features One Other Surprise Plane

Dungeons & Dragons' next adventure is going to a place where no other 5E adventure has gone – the Shadowfell. During a recent press briefing on Vecna: Eve of Ruin, senior game designer Amanda Hamon revealed that the upcoming adventure would be partially set in Evernight, a dark shadow version of Neverwinter found in the Shadowfell. While Dungeons & Dragons' most recent edition has technically been to the Shadowfell before via the Curse of Strahd adventure, this marks the first time an official 5E product has visited an area of the Shadowfell not enclosed in a Domain of Dread. Artwork of Evernight (by artist Calder Moore) can be seen below:

The Shadowfell joins a plethora of other campaign settings already confirmed for the plane-hopping adventure, which pits D&D players against the infamous god-lich Vecna. The adventure will also feature trips to the Astral Sea from Spelljammer, the Mournlands from Eberron, Death House in Ravenloft, the Three Moons Vault in Krynn, a tomb of Acererak in Greyhawk and the Nine Hells. Most of these locations will house a piece of the Rod of Seven Parts, a powerful D&D artifact that can potentially stop Vecna from remaking the multiverse in his image.

Several infamous villains from D&D's rich history will also appear in the book, including Lord Soth, Strahd, and Miska the Wolf-Spider. Hamon also confirmed that minions of Lolth the Spider Queen will appear in the adventure, although the infamous demon lord will not make an appearance in the book. Hamon noted that Lolth will be aligned with Vecna, which is how her various minions get involved in the story.

The bestiary for Vecna: Eve of Ruin will also include 30 pages of new monsters, including the previously mentioned spider dragon. Two new monsters revealed for the book are the dreadwolf and the heartwyrm, both of which are seen below:

Vecna: Eve of Ruin will be released on May 21, 2024.