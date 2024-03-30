Dungeons & Dragons Releases Free Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons has released an abridged version of one of its more popular adventures for free. This week on D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coasts released Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth, a free version of The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth adventure that will appear in the Quests From the Infinite Staircase anthology later this year. The adventure allows players to explore the upper level of the infamous caverns while seeking out the infamous witch-queen Iggwilv's lost treasure. Depending on which route the players travel, they may face fomorians, trolls, or even as a dao as they explore the labyrinthine caverns. The one-shot is made for 9th level player characters.

The original Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth was made in 1976 by Gary Gygax as a tournament module for WinterCon V. Six years later, Gygax expanded on the adventure and released it as a full module. The infamous caverns are split into two parts – the Upper Caverns and the Deeper Caverns, each of which are jam-packed with various adventures.

The free version of Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth also comes with a tournament score card that allows DMs to run the adventure as part of a wider tournament, either at a convention, open play at a store, or just as a good measure to see your progress compared to other explorers. Players score points for defeating specific monsters or finding certain treasures, but lose points by triggering traps or attacking non-violent creatures.

The full version of The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth will be released in Quests From the Infinite Staircase, a new adventure anthology featuring revised versions of six classic adventures. The adventures were updated to be compatible for 5th edition play and include classics like Expedition to the Barrier Peaks, Pharaoh, and Beyond the Crystal Cave. Quests From the Infinite Staircase will be released in July 2024.