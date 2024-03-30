Super Boss Monster Launches Kickstarter, Smashes Funding Goal

Super Boss Monster, a standalone sequel to the popular Boss Monster dungeon-building game, has launched a successful Kickstarter campaign. Earlier this month, Brotherwise Games launched a Kickstarter campaign for Super Boss Monster, a new "next-gen" version of Boss Monster that adds new dimensions to the popular dungeon-building game. New features in Super Boss Monster includes a new Town board that adds a worker placement component to the game, with players sending minions to towns to unlock additional bonuses. Super Boss Monster also includes rules for a solo mode for the first time, allowing players to run a game where they try to rack up a high score. As of press time, the Kickstarter has raised over $750,000, smashing its initial $50,000 Kickstarter goal. The Kickstarter runs through Friday, April 5th.

The Boss Monster franchise is a card-drafting game in which players build a dungeon using various rooms, spells, and monsters. Heroes enter the dungeon, but players hope to make sure the hero never gets to the final room so they can collect their souls. The key to the game is balancing luring heroes into the dungeon to claim their souls (and thus score victory points) but also making sure their dungeon is strong enough to withstand different kinds of heroes. Various expansions add minibosses and "dark heroes" who other players can pay to do more damage to an opponent. The franchise's aesthetic is heavily inspired by 8-bit games, with expansions often borrowing the graphic design of a classic Nintendo or Game Boy box. As a "next gen" game, Super Boss Monster has upgraded to a 16-bit art style.

Backers of the campaign will get a copy of the game with a $30 pledge, while higher level pledges add extra items like a playmat or all previous copies of the game.