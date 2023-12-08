Exodus, New Video Game by Wizards of the Coast's Archetype Entertainment

Archetype Entertainment, a new game division of Wizards of the Coast, has revealed their first game Exodus. Today at The Game Awards, Matthew McConaughey introduced the trailer for Exodus, a new sci-fi game from Archetype Entertainment. The new game is a "a next-generation, story-driven RPG" that explores the concept of Time Dilation and how it changes the lives of those we love. Archetype Entertainment was co-founded by James Ohlen, the senior creative director of Bioware for over 20 years who helped develop the Baldur's Gate and Knights of the Old Republic game franchises. You can check out the trailer to the new game below.

"EXODUS introduces an innovative new sci-fi world that forces players to face the consequences of their choices over time," said Ohlen in a press release. "We introduce the player, as the Traveler, to an original sci-fi universe, a world created with an incredible level of detail in collaboration with award-winning sci-fi authors. The gameplay setting and story we created is built around the impact of Time Dilation, a concept I've been fascinated with since I was 12 years-old. We use Time Dilation as a catalyst impacting the choices you make in-game that sets in motion events affecting your relationships with your loved ones, and your entire civilization, for generations."

Wizards of the Coast, the maker of Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons announced Archetype Entertainment back in 2019 with Ohlen as its head. The game studio's goal is to further develop new IP for Wizards beyond just Magic and D&D in an "organic" fashion. Ohlen has recruited several BioWare alums to Archetype, including Chad Robertson and Drew Karpyshyn since founding the studio.

No release date or platform has been announced for Exodus, but you can check out the game's website here.