Dungeons & Dragons VR Game Announced

An official Dungeons & Dragons VR game is coming, courtesy of Resolution Games. The maker of Demeo has announced that they are collaborating with Wizards of the Coast to make the first VR video game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. No other details, including a timeframe for release, were announced for the new game.

Resolution Games is best known for producing Demeo, a TTRPG inspired game that featured both dungeon exploration, turn-based tactics, and deck-building. Battles were resolved by playing cards that represented different actions, with players adding actions to their deck by purchasing more cards through the course of the game. The game's success led to a sequel, Demeo Battles, which was also released on VR devices.

"As anyone who's played Demeo can guess, we're incredibly huge fans of tabletop roleplaying games," said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games. "They have an unparalleled power to bring people together to create shared experiences, and that's something we've tried to capture, too, with nearly every release in our library. Dungeons & Dragons offers one of the richest fantasy worlds that has ever been created, and it only gets bigger with every new sourcebook and adventure. We're beyond humbled to have the opportunity to work with such an incredible IP and look forward to sharing the first details of this new project in the future."

"Resolution Games has a clear understanding of how to bring players together and capture the fun of tabletop gaming on digital platforms in an accessible way," said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "They are an ideal partner to bring a new DUNGEONS & DRAGONS video game to life in VR and beyond. Dungeons & Dragons and our other world class gaming brands continue to attract amazing partners as we execute our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development."

The new game adds to a growing slate of future D&D video game releases. Several other studios are also working on D&D projects, including Hidden Path Entertainment and Starbreeze Entertainment. Wizards of the Coast is also working on a VTT project for actual Dungeons & Dragons play.