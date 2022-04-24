Dying Light 2 Sells 5 Million Copies in Less Than a Month

✖

It was a long time coming for Techland to finally release Dying Light 2, but it seems as though the open-world action sequel has already been quite successful. With Techland having already committed before release that it would be supporting DL2 for years to come, it seemed vital that the game find a large audience to latch onto. Fortunately, if some early sales numbers are any indication, it seems like Dying Light 2 has already amassed quite a sizable player base.

Announced by Techland recently, the studio revealed that Dying Light 2 has already surpassed five million copies sold across all platforms. This total dates back to February 28, 2022, which means that the game was able to sell this many units in a span of less than one month, which is highly impressive. Even though Dying Light 2 isn't as big as some other third-party titles, this success is likely something that Techland is quite happy about.

In addition to announcing the sales of Dying Light 2, Techland also revealed how the original game has now done at this point in time. Since first launching in 2015, Dying Light has now topped 20 million copies sold overall. This is even more impressive when you consider that the Dying Light as a franchise was completely new. Generally, it's uncommon for new properties like this to reach such high sales in a first outing. "The success of the Dying Light franchise is a great example of the unforgettable experiences we create for our players," said Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka of the newly announced sales totals.

As mentioned, Dying Light 2 is a game that Techland has already promised it will be supporting for many years to come. With this in mind, seeing that the game has already sold 5 million copies surely means that those future DLC and expansion plans won't be changing any time soon.

