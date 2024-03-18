Dying Light 2 May Still Add Crossplay Support

Dying Light 2 developer Techland is still weighing the possibility of adding crossplay support, which would allow players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to play with one another. Despite launching over two years ago, Techland continues to update Dying Light 2 with routine updates and new content. In the years ahead, this continuous support is something that won't slow down, either, as Techland has previously said it wants to keep bringing new features to DL2 through 2027. Now, it sounds as though crossplay could be one such addition that rolls out eventually.

In an interview with MP1st, Dying Light's franchise director Tymon Smektała opened up about the possibility of crossplay coming to Dying Light 2. Broadly speaking, Smektała didn't confirm that crossplay is on the docket to be added to DL2 in the forthcoming months. However, he did say that those within Techland are still very much considering the gameplay feature and simply have to weigh its potential importance compared to other features that need to be implemented.

"It's still an option we're considering yet all of it is a matter of managing priorities, resources and real value of various features," Smektała said. "The dream is still there!"

When it comes to what is planned for Dying Light 2 throughout 2024, Techland has yet to fully outline this year's roadmap. It is known that another major piece of DLC is set to come about at some point this year, although further details on the expansion and what it will entail haven't been provided just yet. Beyond this, there should also be a multitude of additional free updates to further refine and iterate on DL2. More news on both of these fronts should be provided by Techland relatively soon.

How do you feel about the possibility of crossplay being pushed out for Dying Light 2? And do you happen to still be playing Techland's action-adventure game for yourself, or have you moved on to other games? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.