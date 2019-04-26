Dying Light 2 Will Be At E3 2019, Confirms Techland

Last E3, Techland announced a very impressive looking Dying Light sequel, appropriately titled Dying Light 2, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Since then though, the Polish developer hasn’t said much about the zombies game, and has shown off even less of the sequel. However, it appears that’s because Techland is waiting to reveal and talk more about the game until E3 this June, as today, the game’s official Twitter account confirmed the game will be at the industry show. Further, it teased the game as its “most ambitious project to date.”

We’re bringing Dying Light 2 to #E3. We can’t wait to show you the latest look at our most ambitious project to date.

See you there!#DyingLight2 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/sSSgN7xCsw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) April 26, 2019

Hearing that Dying Light 2 is the developer’s most ambitious game to date isn’t very surprising, considering what they’ve shown off of the game so far and the writing talent it brought on for the project. In the past, Techland has stated that the game is “the first of its type.”

“We believe that Dying Light 2 is the first game of its type,” said a producer on the game while talking to GamesRadar. “It’s going to be a game where your choices will have genuine consequences, from how the world looks, to how the game plays, to the events that occur throughout the story. This is an open-world game where you should treat the narrative as a gameplay mechanic.”

Dying Light 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release sometime later this year. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. If there’s going to be any additional ports — such as a Stadia or Switch port — we will presumably hear about them at E3, where hopefully a release date will also revealed.

