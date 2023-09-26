Dying Light 2 Update Adds Another Microtransaction, Patch Notes Revealed

Dying Light 2's latest update released this week following a roadmap from Techland that set the stage for the future of the game over the course of the next couple of months. Unfortunately for players who already weren't happy with the game's microtransactions that were announced not long ago and subsequently led to a review bombing effort, this update has added another microtransaction option. It's a small one in that it gives players an option to purchase a newer, lower bundle of 100 DL Points, but some players who were holding out hopes that the microtransactions would be removed are more resigned now to the fact that they seem to be sticking around.

If you're just now getting caught up on the microtransaction drama within Dying Light 2, Techland added DL Points to the game, a premium currency used to buy skins. Players could already purchase cosmetics before DL Points existed, so the skins themselves aren't the issue here. One of the frustrations players took with the DL Points stemmed from the fact that players could buy cosmetic bundles from first-party platforms' stores like the PlayStation and Xbox Store while knowing exactly how much money they'd be spending.

With DL Point values attached to bundles, you run into a common problem seen in games with premium currencies like this one where you could have points leftover after a purchase. You could buy a pack of 1,100 DL Points, for example, and if you buy a bundle that's cheaper than that and have points leftover, you essentially overpaid for what you wanted and now might need to restock on DL Points again if what you have leftover isn't enough to buy something else.

Techland said the purpose of the DL Points is to avoid players having to go to the platform-specific stores to buy bundles. Bundles can still be bought through those stores now for those who want to skip DL Points with the exception of the PlayStation Store, but Techland said its goal is to "gradually move all the bundles inside the game."

In an effort to address the "feedback" from players about the DL Points, Techland added an option to purchase 100 DL Points which should solve the issue of needing to top off your points for a purchase. However, players still aren't super receptive to the idea.

"Until you can simply buy packs for the exact value, the point will always be for you to have leftover points to buy more. And that'll never happen since it'll make the entire system pointless," reads one player's critique after the new option was added. "It's the entire purpose of the system, there's no fixing it. Techland want their F2P currency and they deserve all the backlash for it."

The patch notes for the update in question can be found below with the new 100 DL Point microtransaction found under the "In-Game Store" section. The update in question is out now for the PC platform and will come to consoles soon.

Dying Light 2 Patch Notes for Update 1.12.2

EULA Changes

We've made a few changes to our EULA related to mods, which should make the rules more clear for our modding community.

We've removed "mods" from the "Cheating" section, and introduced a new paragraph in section 17. "User Generated Content":

"You may create and distribute mods for the Program, as long as your mods comply with the Techland Mod Policy. Techland Mod

Policy is available at https://techland.net/upload/Techland_Modpolicy.pdf"

So make sure to check these changes out! You will need to agree to the updated EULA when logging into the game after the hotfix.

In-Game Store

We've added a new 100 DL Points pack as the earliest available form of response to your feedback.

Bug fixes