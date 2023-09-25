Steam Bundle Gives You Games for $0.75

A new Steam bundle gives you two games for the price of just $1.50. In other words, it discounts both games -- both of which come the way of publisher Untold Tales -- to just $0.75. In the process, the bundle offers a savings of 94 percent, as normally you would need to fork over $26.98 to own and play both games on Steam. As for Steam Deck, both games are listed as "Playable," aka they are support but not Verified, which means your milage with each on the Valve machine may vary.

It's unclear how long the bundle -- which can be found here -- is available at this price point. We know it's a limited time offer, but the listing makes no mention of a deadline. However, other sales for the games individually mention their respective discounts run until October 2, so it's likely this is how long this bundle deal is available as well.

Below, you can read more about each game courtesy of an official product description. In addition to this, there's some information about what Steam users think of the game. And lastly, there's a trailer for each game as well.

Hong Kong Massacre

About: "Blast your way through the streets of Hong Kong in a fast-paced, top-down shooter. Inspired by classic action movies, The Hong Kong Massacre places you at the center of a hard-boiled revenge story, filled with brutal, cinematic shootouts and vivid underworld locations. Take on the role of a former police detective bent on exacting vengeance for his partner's murder and use of a mixture of raw firepower, slow-motion and dive/dodge mechanics to tear your way through the criminal ranks."

Rating: "Hong Kong Massacre has 954 user reviews on Steam, 76 percent of which are positive. This gives the game a 'Mostly Positive' Steam User Review rating.

Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now

About: "Splatter is a top-down-shooter with a film-noir-single-player-campaign. Fight against all kinds of monsters hordes with a huge arsenal of weapons, all with top of the line physics-based splatter effects and destructible level environments."

Rating: Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now has 1,967 user ratings on Steam. Of these nearly 2,000 reviews, 89 percent of them are positive, giving the game a Very Positive rating.