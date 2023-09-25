Ubisoft Removing One of Its Games From Sale Permanently

Ubisoft is removing one of its games from sale permanently. Once it's removed from sale, the only way to buy a copy will be to find a retail copy, which could prove challenging as the game was released back in 2014 and was never widely printed. Thankfully, the game will remain fully playable after its delisted for all those that own it. This also includes DLC. And if you don't own it or any of the DLC, you have until October 23 to remedy this if you'd like. As for the mystery game, it's Rocksmith 2014.

"Nearly 10 years ago we launched Rocksmith 2014 and set out on a journey of learning and playing guitar together, practicing old favorites, and discovering new ones along the way," reads a statement from Ubisoft relaying the news. "We thank you for an incredible decade and know a big part of that was being able to feature officially licensed music to learn and play in Rocksmith 2014. Now as we approach that decade mark, we must remove Rocksmith 2014 for purchase from all digital storefronts as of October 23, 2023. DLC packs and Singles for Rocksmith 2014 will be removed from those storefronts over time as well."

Ubisoft adds: "Many of you have shared your love for Rocksmith 2014 and its role in helping you with learning guitar and we're thrilled to be part of that journey. If you haven't already, we'd love for you to continue your guitar learning with us through our current project, Rocksmith+. In the coming months we're looking to introduce some of the biggest names in metal, rock, R&B, and more to our song library."

For those that already own the game or any DLC for it, you will still be able to install all of this content and play all of this content. The game's servers are remaining active beyond the delisting, though for how long remains to be seen. Usually, when a game is removed from sale it's servers are taken down within a couple of years.