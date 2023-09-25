Xbox Boss Comments on Another Xbox Game Pass Price Increase

Xbox Game Pass recently increased in price, and according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, more price increases in the future are "inevitable." Before the price increase, Xbox Game Pass was lauded as the best value in gaming. And many still think this as the price increase was minimal. However, with the recent PlayStation Plus revamp, PlayStation is starting to creep up on Xbox from a value proposition. And if Xbox Game Pass keeps increasing in price, there could be a real debate about which is the better value. PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium actually have the more impressive libraries, but Xbox Game Pass is bolstered with new games from Xbox Game Studios at the moment they release. That's hard value to beat, but it's value Xbox fans may have to pay more for in the future.

"Although the main premise is to provide more value, the price is... I think it is inevitable that it will rise in the future," said Spencer during a recent interview. "We recently raised our prices once, but the decision was made after careful consideration. We believe it is important to provide services that are recognized as being of sufficient value even if prices are increased."

It remains unclear how profitable Xbox Game Pass is. We know the subscription service brings in money, but at what cost? Obviously, Xbox Game Pass subscribers don't need to buy as many games as they normally would. Game sales is a huge part of the console business. Unfortunately, Xbox doesn't provide any insight or information about any of this. As a standalone product, it's profitable, but whether it's sustainable for the larger Xbox brand, we don't know. If it isn't, another price increase will surely come sooner rather than later.

For more coverage on Xbox Game Pass and for more coverage on all things Xbox in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. How much are you willing to pay for Xbox Game Pass?

H/T, Game Watch.