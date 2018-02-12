Today is Your Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘Dynasty Warriors 9’

Dynasty Warriors 9 arrives tomorrow, February 13th – and that means Amazon Prime members have until midnight tonight to get their 20% pre-order discount. You can grab it for the PlayStation 4 here and the Xbox One here. Best Buy’s Gamers Club Unlocked members can grab their discount here.

This is the first open-world title for the Dynasty Warriors franchise, so there’s a lot for fans to look forward to. The official description reads:

“In Dynasty Warriors 9, you will experience an immersive open world adventure featuring the signature “One Versus Thousands” style action in the series’ most ambitious entry to date. The players will explore China as it existed when feudal warlords vied for dominance over the land – the waning days of the Han dynasty and emergence of the Three Kingdoms era. Setting out to complete various objectives, players will utilize an unprecedented world map to navigate and traverse a variety of different landscapes ranging from vast plains to snow-covered peaks presented with dynamic day/night and weather cycles. The players can explore these impressive environments and engage with the surroundings to gain an upper hand in battle.”

And here are more details on the open-world mechanics:

“In Dynasty Warriors 9, roaming off the beaten path opens up greater experiences outside of the main story line – allowing powerful enemies to appear and challenge players with their advanced abilities and skills. These formidable opponents come in the form of humans; such as bandits, or beasts; such as wolves, which will provide additional valuable items or materials as a reward upon defeat. It may be tempting to take on these foes to gain the plethora of takings, but the situation should be carefully assessed – as fleeing from battle may be the safer option.”

“Another way of ensuring an edge in battle is through crafting new weaponry. These new weapons are crafted through scrolls – useful items which detail the required materials for a player to collect. To unlock the abilities to craft weapons, the required scrolls for each weapon must be collected; with some weapon’s blueprints split across multiple scrolls. Players are rewarded scrolls upon completing missions or by defeating certain enemies, which will unlock a weapon which can only be crafted at a blacksmith. Gems and accessories can also be crafted, which provide substantial boosts to the player. Gems are also found throughout the world and are used in the weapon’s forging process to provide additional effects – including a variety of different elemental abilities.”

